NorthStandard Digital Platforms Enhance User Experience & Streamline Access

[By: NorthStandard]

The new NorthStandard website, launched today, delivers an array of digital resources and crucial, real-time operational insights.

NorthStandard’s next-generation website lets users quickly access our latest high-quality content, a range of innovative digital resources and features combined with personalised operational dashboards. Additionally, the site includes updates to the industry-leading intelligence portal GlobeView and introduces the new 'Fuel Insights' platform.

GlobeView, NorthStandard's maritime intelligence solution, has been upgraded to provide timely and accurate information to help users navigate potential global threats with greater confidence. The platform now offers comprehensive insights and augmented Risk Intelligence assessments of terrorism, piracy, stowaways, theft, and more for all major countries, ports, and sea areas.

In a further enhancement, NorthStandard has partnered with VPS, the leading marine fuel testing and inspection specialist, to launch the new Fuel Insights platform. This platform, exclusively available to NorthStandard members and customers, uses real-time VPS data to provide immediate insights into fuel specifications, calorific value, and densities in major bunkering ports. These insights help in addressing operational challenges related to global fuel management, keeping you informed and up-to-date.

“In an era marked by unprecedented advances in maritime technology, and with the shipping industry looking to embrace innovative solutions, our new range of digital and technology resources delivers improved operational risk management, efficiency, and cost savings,” said Rob McInally, Global Director, Marketing & Communications, NorthStandard. “This transformation is not just about new tools but a complete shift in how our members, customers, and brokers interact with us online – opening a world of possibilities and enhanced experiences.

“With the introduction of our new website and its unique features and services, NorthStandard once again highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence. These cutting-edge digital and technological resources demonstrate our active leadership as we continue to provide innovative digital solutions for those who depend on us for exceptional service and the latest information and advice."