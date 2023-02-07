Marsum Delivers UMO Green & UMO Jade

On Wednesday 7th December 2022, MARSUN held the delivery ceremony of Trimaran Crew Transfer Vessel between Marsun Public Company Limited and U-Ming Marine Offshore Company Limited at Marsun Shipyard, Thailand.



UMO GREEN and UMO JADE, High-Speed Passenger Trimaran Crew Transfer Vessels were constructed below the weight budget and they can sail well and exceed the speed requirement. The advanced, aluminium hull features three independent drivelines in each of the hulls coupled with fwd & aft foils and Semi-SWATH features, giving the vessel excellent seakeeping at high sea and operational when more than 2 meters significant wave height, unparalleled redundancy, and maneuverability from utilizing waterjet propulsion, and flexibility. The advanced Trimaran is designed by WIND Naval Architects in association with One2three Naval Architects.



Generous areas for 24 passengers include the spacious passenger saloon, first-class seats, comfortable crew mess, officer and crew cabin, and 360-degree all-round visibility wheelhouse. This is the perfect solution for the daily utility of crew transfer with crew comfort, and cargo operation in offshore wind farms.

