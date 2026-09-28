Launch of TSHD 1000 for Port Otago and Napier Port

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

At Damen partner yard 189 Shipyard in Vietnam, a Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) 1000 for Port Otago and Napier Port has been successfully launched. The launch marks a major milestone in the construction of the new state-of-the-art dredger, which is being built to support harbour maintenance dredging operations in the two New Zealand ports. The TSHD is a fit-for- purpose dredger combining the latest technology with excellent manoeuvring properties for harbour maintenance dredging.

Scheduled for delivery later this year, the almost 60-metre-long vessel is based on a proven Damen design and has been customised to meet the operational requirements of both ports. Combining the latest monitoring equipment with outstanding manoeuvrability thanks to azimuth thrusters and a bow thruster, the TSHD 1000 is particularly suited to maintaining safe and accessible harbour approaches and waterways. Dredged material can be discharged quickly through the hopper's bottom doors, while the spacious accommodation, located aft, offers a comfortable working and living environment for the crew, isolated from operational areas on board.

The new dredger will be jointly operated by Napier Port on New Zealand's North Island and Port Otago on the South Island. Through a joint venture, the two port authorities have secured long-term access to dedicated dredging capacity for their respective harbour maintenance programmes. The arrangement enables both ports to plan dredging campaigns independently of third-party contractors while ensuring the continuous availability of a modern dredging asset in the region. The 40-year-old TSHD New Era, currently working in the area, will in due course be replaced by its larger and more efficient successor.

Damen’s Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific, Rabien Bahadoer, said, “We are honoured to support both Port Otago and Napier Port with this important investment in their long-term dredging capabilities. The successful launch of the TSHD 1000 represents another milestone in a strong collaboration between all parties involved. We look forward to delivering a modern, reliable, and efficient dredging solution that will support the safe and sustainable operation of both ports for decades to come.”

Following the successful launch, the vessel has entered its final outfitting, testing, and commissioning phase alongside the quay.