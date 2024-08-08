Launch of a Performance-Based Payment Scheme for Anti-Fouling Paint Sales

[By: Marubeni Corporation]

Marubeni Corporation hereby announces the launch of a performance-based payment scheme for the sale of anti-fouling paint for ship bottoms, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions during ship operation. The Scheme, accessible through a dedicated website*, enables shipowners to upgrade to the Paint without additional upfront costs, at the purchase price of conventional paint.

The international maritime industry, in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s goal to halve GHG emissions by 2050 compared to 2008 levels, is required to reduce GHG emissions from ships. By applying the Paint to the ship bottom, it is possible to prevent the increase in frictional resistance caused by fouling, thus achieving improved fuel efficiency and GHG emission reduction. Marubeni has verified the effectiveness of the Paint on its own vessels over a three-year voyage, confirming an expected fuel efficiency improvement and GHG emission reduction of approximately 5 to15% compared to conventional paint.

Until now, the adoption of products like the Paint has been hindered by the barrier of high initial costs. Under the Scheme, Marubeni will initially cover the price difference between conventional paint and the Paint, and the shipowner will only pay a portion of the improved fuel efficiency value to Marubeni if the fuel efficiency improvement is confirmed, compared to past performance.

Marubeni aims to resolve the issues faced by shipowners, such as the burden of initial costs and concerns about effectiveness, through the Scheme. This will promote international efforts to address global warming and contribute to the sustainable development of the maritime industry.