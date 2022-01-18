Kevin Martel Joins WSM North America as General Manager

[By: Wilhelmsen]

We are pleased to announce that with effect from 20 December 2021, Kevin Martel will join Wilhelmsen Ship Management as North American General Manager. Kevin has 17 years of experience working in the Marine industry. Prior to Wilhelmsen, Kevin has worked at US Ocean, Crowley and ABS. Kevin had this to say about joining the WSM team: “It’s refreshing and exciting to take on a large role in the global shipping market with a team of knowledgeable, respected and intelligent individuals all working towards a common goal of safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly service.”

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Michigan. He will be based in Houston and reports to VP WSM, Radoslaw Walczak. We welcome Kevin to Wilhelmsen and wish him success in his new role.



