GRAND BAHAMA SHIPYARD, Dry-Docking & Repairs of SSG Edward A Carter Jr

Image courtesy of Grand Bahama Shipyard By The Maritime Executive 04-29-2021 12:40:24

Sealift Inc is a valued and repeat client of the Grand Bahama Shipyard. Over the years the yard has completed projects to owners’ satisfaction, and the full refit of the SSG Edward A Carter Jr was no different. The 40,085 GT container ship entered the yard on January 31st, 2021 to commence what would be a 45-day repair period.

The SSG Edward A Carter Jr dry-docked for a period of 19 days, where major works such as, hull treatment, ballast water treatment (BWT) plant installation, propulsion repairs and steel renewals were carried out. During the docking period, the yard completed an extensive hull treatment scope where a total area of 14,200m2 was blasted and 16,162m2 was painted. To complete the installation of the BWT plant, GBSL renewed, fabricated and installed piping, cables and various equipment specific to the plant. The propeller blades on a 1 off 55-ton fixed propeller were removed and refitted followed by a cosmetic polish and NDT examination on the blades. During this period, the yard overhauled over 20 valves insitu. Grand Bahama Shipyard completed steel renewals at various locations including the main deck and hatch covers. The yard provided a list of routine general services to ensure the safe and successful execution of the full repair project.

As a competitive ship repair yard, Grand Bahama Shipyard continues to maintain their overall delivery of safety, quality work, reliable services and facilities.



