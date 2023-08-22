Delfin Accelerates the Development of FLNG Vessels with Wison Offshore

Additional FLNG construction capacity enables new US LNG export from 2028

[By: Delfin Midstream]

Delfin Midstream announced today that it has entered into a design and engineering contract with Wison Offshore & Marine to develop Floating LNG (FLNG) vessels for application on the Company’s Deepwater Port projects currently under construction in North America.

Given the strong market outlook for cleaner burning fuels in Asia and the continuing strong demand in Europe, Delfin is accelerating the development of the remaining FLNG vessel slots at the Delfin LNG project. Leading global merchant commodities firm Hartree Partners LP is conducting marketing operations to Chinese LNG Buyers on the Company’s behalf and Delfin is also progressing the development of additional Deepwater Port projects in North America in cooperation with its existing midstream and financial partners. Teaming up with Wison will allow Delfin to construct new FLNG vessels to support these projects and the export of clean burning US natural gas to worldwide markets.

Commenting on the announcement Wouter Pastoor, COO of Delfin says: “Wison has been visionary to develop its design, engineering, and construction capabilities for the LNG industry and in particular the floating LNG segment. Sharing our commitment and entrepreneurial spirit, Wison’s goal is to continue into a full FEED later this year such that FLNG vessel construction can start at their shipyard in mid 2024.”

Alex Yuan, Vice President Business Development of Wison says: “We appreciate Delfin’s trust and its commitment to Wison's capabilities. Wison has spent many years successfully advancing fully integrated and standardized EPCIC solutions for FLNG with our highly skilled engineers and modern fabrication facilities. We look forward to working closely with Delfin to achieve its Deepwater Port project objectives.”

Delfin has successfully been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tons per annum (“MTPA”). The Company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards FID on its first two FLNG vessels.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.