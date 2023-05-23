canReach Appoints Sven Brooks as CEO and Geir Utne Berg as CFO

(Left-right): Geir Utne Berg, Chief Finance Officer, ScanReach and Sven Brooks, Chief Executive Officer, ScanReach

[By: ScanReach]

ScanReach, a global leader in wireless connectivity at sea, is pleased to announce the permanent appointment of Sven Brooks as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sven brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the maritime and technology sectors, further solidifying ScanReach’s position as a pioneer in on-board wireless connectivity. He has spent the last 20+ years working for multinational corporations in various senior leadership positions in the maritime sector.

“Sven’s track record of strategic leadership and innovation makes him the ideal candidate to lead ScanReach as we continue to evolve and expand our reach in the maritime industry. We believe that his appointment will further maintain a fresh and dynamic perspective to our operations,” says Sigurd Aase, Chairman of the Board, ScanReach.More info

In his role as CEO, Brooks will focus on expanding ScanReach’s global presence, developing new partnerships, and driving technological innovation to meet the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

Geir Utne Berg is appointed as Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Geir knows ScanReach well from being a member of the Board of Directors.

“Geir’s exceptional leadership and extensive experience will undoubtedly strengthen our financial position and propel us towards our strategic goals. We look forward to his invaluable contributions as we navigate the exciting opportunities ahead. The entire team at ScanReach extends a warm welcome to Geir Utne Berg and wishes him great success in his new role,” says Sven Brooks, Chief Executive Officer at ScanReach.

