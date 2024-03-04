arine Care BV Appoints New Executive Vice President for the Group

[By: Marine Care Group]

One of the leading global marine chemical suppliers, has announced the appointment of Bjorn Abraham Bache as the new Executive Vice President of the Group.

Officially effective from February 1st, 2024, Bjorn Abraham Bache has taken on this new role.

He will be based in Norway/The Netherlands and his primary responsibility will be to redesign the company structure to be ready for further sustainable growth. Marine Care is producing and supplying sustainable chemicals, equipment, and tailor-made solutions to the Marine fleet. A new CO2-neutral production facility just started up in Holland, reflecting commitment to environmental stewardship.

Bjorn Abraham Bache has significant experience from global leadership positions for more than twenty-five years. He will report directly to Marine Care’s owner and CEO, Michael de Ruiter, as well as collaborating closely with Marine Care’s regional General Managers/ Vice Presidents in Scandinavia, Europe, Asia, and US.

The development follows Marine Cares positive global growth the recent years. In 2023, the company built a new state-of-the-art production facility in Rotterdam. In line with the global energy transition, the new facility comprises blending lines for its chemicals in a more sustainable way. As well as being more energy efficient, the facility has the capability to increase production capacity, enabling shorter lead times, more R&D initiatives and enhanced service offering for customers on a global basis.

Micheal de Ruiter, CEO at Marine Care, said: “We are delighted that Bjorn Abraham has taken on this new position within the Marine Care Group. He has the experience and a proven track record of leading organizations, driving sales, building customer relationships, which makes him the ideal person to lead our efforts for future sustainable growth. We recognise that our customers face many challenges in navigating the transition within their sectors. Building closer relationships with them, supporting them in managing this change and delivering exceptional value is central to helping them seize new opportunities, as well as growing our own business. We have full confidence in Bjorn Abraham’s capabilities to lead our team to new successes and deliver against our ambitious growth objectives.”