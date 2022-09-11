ABS Approves Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia/LPG Carriers

ABS has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the concept design of two ammonia-fueled liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

The 40,000 cm3 and 60,000 cm3 capacity carriers were developed in cooperation with Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore (KSOE). Awarded at Gastech, the AIP is the completion of phase one of a joint development project (JDP) among ABS, HHI, Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) which was signed in Athens at Posidonia.

ABS reviewed the design concept of the ammonia-fueled propulsion for the LPG carriers. Phase 2 will begin with the development of engine specifications.

“Ammonia presents a specific set of safety and technology challenges, and ABS is committed to leading the industry in supporting its safe adoption at sea. These carriers represent a significant step forward in the industry’s desire to realize the emissions reduction potential of ammonia as fuel, and we are proud to use our experience to support it,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“In view of the recent development of alternative fuel related technologies and infrastructure, ammonia is expected to be the first to be commercialized. In particular, it is expected to be introduced most quickly to LPG carriers capable of handling ammonia cargo. In this respect, this joint development will be the first step in commercialization of ammonia fuel and accelerate green transition pathway for the decarbonization in maritime transport. HHI Group will leverage our expertise to lead decarbonization related technologies and satisfy customers’ desire for maximizing their profits with the achievement of GHG zero emission,” said Won Ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of HHI.

