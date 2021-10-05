ABS and Kongsberg Digital Host Virtual Press Conference

ABS and Kongsberg Digital will host a virtual press conference on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7 AM CDT / 2 PM CEST.

During this invite-only, 20-minute event, attendees will be the first to hear about a landmark alliance between two of the maritime industry’s most advanced digital service providers to power digitalization and decarbonization, through the product integration of Kongsberg’s Vessel Insight and the ABS My Digital Fleet™ platform.

Speakers:

John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer



Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital



Smarty Mathew John, ABS Vice President for Digital Solutions



Bent Erik Bjørkli, Vice President of Kognifai Partner Program, Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital.



Moderator: Gareth Lewis, ABS Director of External Relations

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.