Shell Expands LNG Bunker Fleet with Six Additional Orders

Shell's first LNG bunkervessel was launched in 2017 (Shell)

Shell is continuing to move forward aggressively with the global development of the LNG bunkering infrastructure to support the growing number of vessels using the gas product as their primary fuel source. Shell Tankers announced it has entered into six additional charter agreements expanding to 24 the number of bunker vessels that are being built for the oil company.

The six new vessels, each with a capacity of 174,000 cbm will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries located in South Korea. Delivery will take place from 2023. The LNG ships will be owned by Knutsen LNG, Pan Ocean Co., Ltd., and investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, all of which entered into long-term charter agreements with Shell for the operations of the vessels.

“These ships will be some 35 percent more efficient than required by the energy efficiency design index (EEDI) and 20 percent more than required by the annual efficiency ratio (AER), delivering significant emission reductions for our time charter fleet,” said Grahaeme Henderson, Global Head of Shell Shipping & Maritime. “We will continue to work with shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, and owners to look for opportunities to incorporate new emission reduction technologies as they become available.”

The build-out of the LNG bunkering infrastructure is in response to the continued growth in the orders for new LNG fueled ships. At the beginning of 2021, IHT Market reported that more than eight percent of new orders were for LNG-fueled ships with the figure rapidly increasing. Just in the month of April 2021, there were more than 30 LNG-fueled vessels ordered according to DNV and since then there have been high profile orders including 10 containerships Seaspan is building for ZIM.

In the spring of 2021, Shell discussed its outlook for the LNG market saying that it expected demand to reach more than 3.6 million metric tons by 2023. The company project there would be more than 45 LNG bunker vessels operational, and with today’s order Shell stands to be operating half the global LNG bunkering fleet. Prior to the current orders, Shell announced eight ships of the same class in December 2019, six in August 2020, and four in December 2020.

As part of the time-charter fleet, Shell said that each ship’s performance will be optimized by analyzing real-time data from the ships and deploying Shell’s proprietary?draft and trim optimization software to enable further efficiencies and emission reductions. All the bunker vessels being built will incorporate the very latest industry safety practices, including MEG4-compliant moorings. They will all be equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems, and shaft generators for auxiliary power, along with optimized hull and design speed.

Shell’s first LNG bunker vessel was the Cardissa which was introduced in 2017 based in Rotterdam. The 394-foot-long vessel has the capacity to carry 6,500 cubic meters of LNG fuel.