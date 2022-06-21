Harley Franco Loses Wrongful-Dismissal Suit Against Centerline

Harley Franco, then-CEO of Harley Marine, 2017 (Centerline)

The former CEO of Centerline Logistics (formerly Harley Marine) has lost a lawsuit alleging wrongful dismissal, bringing a close to the saga of the company's transition to new management.

After a month-long civil jury trial at the Washington State Superior Court in King County, bunkering and oil-barge operator Centerline Logistics, CEO Matthew Godden and co-owner Macquarie Capital won in a case brought by former CEO and co-owner Harley Franco.

Godden was one of two Harley Marine directors who voted to oust Franco in July 2018 over allegations of financial misconduct. The initial attempt was not successful, and Franco was quickly reinstated after appealing to a court in Seattle for an injunction. At about the same time, Macquarie - the company's co-owner - sued Franco over an alleged "lengthy and wide-ranging course of misconduct" to divert hundreds of thousands of dollars in company resources for his personal use. Franco denied the charges, and he alleged that he was being pushed out because he had refused to sell his company.

In January 2019, Franco "voluntarily agreed to step aside to allow a search for a new CEO," citing the disruption caused by the dispute. After his departure, he continued with a Washington State lawsuit against (now-renamed) Centerline and Macquarie. That wrongful-dismissal suit has now come to a close, Centerline said Tuesday.

“We are happy to have this baseless lawsuit behind us and will now seek reimbursement from Franco for diverted company assets," said Godden in a statement.

Centerline has changed since Franco's departure. The company has picked up part of the ATB fleet of now-defunct Bouchard Transportation; it has arranged a swap to take over Foss' bunkering business in Los Angeles and San Francisco; it unified the many Harley Marine divisions under a single brand; and it is moving towards entering the LNG bunkering business.