Harley Franco Loses Defamation Suit Against Macquarie

Centerline Logistics' Seattle headquarters (HMS)

The former CEO of bunkering and oil-barge operator Centerline Logistics (formerly Harley Marine) has lost a defamation lawsuit against Macquarie Capital, bringing the saga of his company's transition to new management nearer to a close.

Macquarie (the co-owner of Centerline Logistics), current CEO Matthew Godden and co-owner Macquarie Capital have been found not liable in a case brought by former Harley Marine CEO and co-owner Harley Franco.

Franco alleged that Macquarie had made defamatory statements during a previous lawsuit, and after a monthlong trial, the jury agreed with Franco's claim and awarded him $75 million.

However, Judge Suzanne Parisien of the King County Superior Court dismissed the suit after the jury's verdict. Macquarie's allegedly defamatory statement had been made during litigation - and was therefore exempt from liability for defamation, Parisien ruled. She entered a judgement in favor of Macquarie and Godden with a finding of "no liability on all counts."

Godden was one of two Harley Marine directors who voted to oust Franco in July 2018 over allegations of financial misconduct. The initial attempt was not successful, and Franco was quickly reinstated after appealing to a court in Seattle for an injunction. At about the same time, Macquarie - the company's co-owner - sued Franco over an alleged "lengthy and wide-ranging course of misconduct" to divert company resources for his personal use. Franco denied the charges, and he alleged that he was being pushed out because he had refused to sell his company.

In January 2019, Franco "voluntarily agreed to step aside to allow a search for a new CEO," citing the disruption caused by the dispute. After his departure, he continued with the Washington state lawsuit against (now-renamed) Centerline and Macquarie.

“We are happy to have this baseless lawsuit behind us and will now seek reimbursement from Franco for diverted company assets," said Godden in a statement.

An appeal in the state courts is still possible.

Centerline has changed since Franco's departure. The company has picked up part of the ATB fleet of now-defunct Bouchard Transportation; it has arranged a swap to take over Foss' bunkering business in Los Angeles and San Francisco; it unified the many Harley Marine divisions under a single brand; and it is moving towards entering the LNG bunkering business.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to an ongoing wrongful termination suit brought by Harley Franco; this case is unrelated to the recent verdict.