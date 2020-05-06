German Freighter Stranded off Malta with Migrants On Board

The 13 crewmembers of the German-owned container feeder Marina are stranded off the coast of Malta, awaiting permission to disembark 77 rescued migrants. A lawyer for the ship's owner told local media that a knife fight broke out amongst a group of the migrants, and that the vessel is running up against food and water shortages.

"The master advises that the situation is serious. There are only 13 crew members who are not experienced in search and rescue and 77 migrants. They do not have enough food and water to get them past the next 24 hours and six of the migrants require urgent medical attention. Neither do the crew have sufficient personal protective equipment for the migrants and the situation on board is now very difficult," counsel Ann Fenech told Times of Malta.

The ship has resorted to using its air conditioning water (condensate) for non-potable uses, she told the outlet.

According to Fenech, the migrants' situation on board has grown tense and difficult. A group of migrants were reportedly involved in an onboard knife fight, which ended without any injuries.

The Marina has been trapped by contradictory instructions from the Maltese government, according to her owners. Malta's rescue coordination center asked her to divert from her commercial voyage to pick up a group of migrants in distress; she did so, completing a successful rescue for nearly 80 people. Once she had finished this good samaritan mission at Malta's request, Maltese authorities would not give permission to allow her to dock and disembark the rescuees, according to the account - leaving her stranded and waiting off the coast. Malta closed its ports to migrant rescue arrivals in early April, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to conserve resources.

The 2003-built Marina is a German-owned geared feeder of 8,000 dwt.