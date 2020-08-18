DNV GL Employee Arrested on Espionage Charges

By The Maritime Executive 08-18-2020 02:14:39

Norwegian police have arrested an employee of the class society DNV GL on allegations of espionage.

“We have detained a man his 50s, suspected of sharing information with a Russian intelligence officer. We consider this to damage fundamental Norwegian interests,” prosecutor Line Nygaard told Norwegian media outlet NRK. "We know that the accused in his position in [DNV GL] has had access to information that can be of great value to other parties, including other states. It will be up to the investigation to show what information he has shared."

DNV GL has confirmed that the suspect is an employee. He did not have a security clearance, did not work on defense projects and did not have line management responsibilities, the class society said. At the time of his arrest, he "led a joint industry project on 3D printing," according to DNV GL.

Advanced 3D printing - also known as additive manufacturing - is growing in popularity for rapid prototyping and complex part manufacturing in civilian and defense applications. DNV GL participates in five industry joint partnerships in 3D printing, including three in Singapore, one in the U.S. and one in Oslo.

The arrest occurred Saturday at a restaurant in Oslo while the suspect was having dinner with a suspected Russian intelligence officer, VG reported. Norway's Police Security Service (PST) believes that he understood the identity and role of his companion.

The man had access to information considered secret under Norwegian law, and the PST has charged him with two counts related to the disclosure of state secrets. The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 15 years.

The Oslo District Court has determined that he likely received a "not insignificant amount of cash" in exchange for information and concluded that he should be held for four weeks while the investigation proceeds. The suspect's lawyer told VG that he is cooperating with the police but has not entered a guilty plea.