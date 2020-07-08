Crew Tests Positive for COVID-19 Concerns in Algeciras and Gibraltar

File photo of Isla Verde terminal in Algeciras By The Maritime Executive 07-08-2020 08:45:30

Seven of the nine crew members on the Maltese-flagged chemical tanker Samus Swan tested positive for COVID-19 when their vessel arrived in Algeciras. The situation, however, has become complicated because of a crew change also taking place through Gibraltar that possibly exposed the community to the coronavirus.

According to reports from the media in Algeciras, two of the crew members were transferred from the vessel to a local hospital for treatment while the others are remaining in isolation on board. The vessel has also been ordered held at the Isla Verde terminal for at least the next 14 days.

While crew members testing positive for the virus has become a known issue that ports are prepared to manage, in this instance four other crew members had been disembarked at Gibraltar as the ship was en route from Nigeria to Algeciras. According to reports in the Gibraltar Chronicle, the crew disembarked as part of a scheduled crew change but did not have the necessary paperwork to leave their ship in the Spanish port.

Authorities in Gibraltar have placed the four crew members into quarantine. So far, they have reportedly tested negative for the virus. The four Filipino nationals will be retested for the virus in a few days.

This latest situation again highlights the challenges faced by the shipping lines and local authorities to develop protocols to manage crew changes. Many organizations around the world have been calling on governments and local authorities to recognize seafarers as essential workers and to create systems to permit crew changes. On July 8, the U.K. hosted an international summit bringing together U.N., political, and business leaders to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on seafarers.