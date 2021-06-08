Court Appoints Guardian for Majority Owner of Turkish Shipyard Uzmar

Capt. Altay Altug (File image courtesy Uzmar)

A court in Istanbul has appointed a lawyer as legal guardian for Capt. Altay Altug, the majority owner of the Uzmar Uzmanlar Shipping Company. Altug - a well-known fixture in Turkey’s shipping industry for many decades - has been found to lack legal capacity, according to Turkish newspaper Deniz Haber.

Uzmar is a prominent Turkish maritime enterprise with interests in shipbuilding, tug operations and pilotage. The yard confirmed the reports in a press release Friday.

Mutlu Altug, Captain Altay Altug's nephew and partner at Uzmar, had filed a petition with the court, requesting an assessment of Capt. Altug's legal capacity and health status. The court referred the case to the Erenköy Mental and Neurological Diseases Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul.

In a report submitted to the court, the hospital determined that "the person currently lacks the power to distinguish and does not have legal capacity and therefore should be placed under guardianship,” according to Deniz Haber.

Captain Altay Altug started his career at Turkish Maritime Corporation, working on passenger and cargo ships. He was promoted and assigned to be a harbor pilot in Izmir port; he later became the port's chief pilot, and he served in that capacity until his retirement in 1979. He launched Turkey's first private pilotage and towage service in 1973, and it eventually grew into a major tug-building and towage conglomerate.

Today, Uzmar specializes in building Robert Allan Ltd. series tug designs, which can be found in service worldwide, and it still has an active tug, tow, pilotage and emergency response division.